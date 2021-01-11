STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kareena Kapoor channels Monday mood in pyjamas

Bearing a no make up look, the picture sees Kareena resting her head on a pillow while she sports striped PJs.

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is soon going to give birth to her second child, shared a glimpse from her Monday morning while adorning striped night suit. The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a monochromatic picture featuring a close up of her smiling face.

Bearing a no make up look, the picture sees Kareena resting her head on a pillow while she sports striped PJs. Channelling her Monday mood in the photo, the 'Kurbaan' star captioned the post as, "Pjs on a Monday (with three red heart emoticons) what a life (with a 100 number emoticon)."

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 15 lakh fans liked the post within 54 minutes of being posted. While adoring the picture, many of Kapoor's friends from the industry chimed into the comments section.

Tamannah Bhatia left three lovestruck emoticons, while on the other hand, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra left a sparkling heart emoticon. Of late, the 'Heroine' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting intriguing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Kapoor reunited with her BFFs after a long time and gave her fans a glimpse of a get together with her girl gang. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor reunited with her friends - Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt, and Natasha Poonawalla.

