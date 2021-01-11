Urvashi pays tribute to Madhubala 

By Express News Service

Urvashi Rautela will be recreating legendary actor Madhubala’s song, Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, in her upcoming project. The evergreen track will be reworked featuring Urvashi’s vocals along with Kishore Kumar’s original voice.

“It is truly a culmination of one of my dreams,” Urvashi said. “Madhubala ji was an icon for Indian cinema who mesmerised audiences not only with her exquisite beauty, but also with her ability to render some of the deepest emotions on-screen.”

She added, “We are also celebrating 60th Golden years of Chalti ka Naam Gaadi, which was released on 1958, so this is a remake of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, the most iconic song.”