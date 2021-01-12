First look of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Ashwatthama' out

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal has unveiled the first-look posters of his upcoming superhero film Ashwatthama. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is described as a futuristic Sci-Fi based on a character from the Mahabharata. The posters introduce the mythical hero — the son of Drona who was cursed to immortality by Krishna — against a dystopic backdrop.

Overwhelmed and ecstatic !

On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike' , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama

Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22 pic.twitter.com/tYOVQ4FG1P — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 11, 2021

Ashwatthama reunites the duo with their Uri: The Surgical Strike producer Ronnie Screwvala. The film was officially announced on the two-year anniversary of Uri, one of the biggest hits of 2019. Kaushal describes Ashwatthama as the biggest film of his career. “Ashwatthama is Dhar’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences,” the actor says. “It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting.”

Dhar had won plaudits for his technical finesse in Uri: The Surgical Strike. About Ashwatthama, Dhar shares, “We are working hard to create a spectacle that audiences across India have never seen before. I promise, this would not just be a film, but an experience. I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story.”