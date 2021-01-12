Power play

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

Karnataka girl Sarah Jane Dias, who plays a prominent role in upcoming OTT release Tandav, tells CE how she navigated her role, her memories of living in Koramanagala, and her love for good food

With a star cast like Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover, among others, political drama series Tandav, which is releasing on Amazon Prime on Jan. 15, looks every bit promising. But what has caught the attention of those down south, is Mangalurean beauty Sarah Jane Dias, who plays Ayesha Pratap Singh in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial.

She admits the character is nothing like her real-life personality – neither dramatic nor animated. While the trailer makes it clear that it’s a political drama, she promises that there is a lot of mystery that is yet to be revealed. “Every character has a shade of grey, including mine. It was difficult for me to identify with Ayesha because she is nothing like me.

She does not speak unless she really has something to say. Her sole purpose in life is realising the dreams and ambitions of her husband (played by Saif Ali Khan),” says Dias, adding that though she is a ‘partner in crime’ for Khan’s character, she has an identity of her own.

Dias built up the character completely from the script rather than taking inspiration from anyone around her. “I like to keep track of political happenings in the country, but I refrain from diving deep into them. In terms of preparations, I made a list of character traits between Ayesha and me, which of course, were poles apart. I have never played a character like her, and I am so grateful to Ali for this chance,” explains Dias. Not a ‘saree person’ till recently, she now says she wears the six-yard garment like a pro. “I can now drape a saree blindfolded,” laughs Dias, who has previously been part of projects like Angry Indian Goddesses and Inside Edge.

While she is big on fitness, the former Miss India likes to balance her love for food and mindful eating. “Like everybody else, I love chocolates, ice creams and butter chicken, but I also like to balance it out with healthy green juices, and drink sufficient water. But above all, I am just passionate about having good health,” says Dias, who misses Bengaluru’s Corner House ice creams.

Having grown up in Muscat and spent a lot of her time in Mumbai, Dias also lived in Bengaluru for three years after her college about 15 years ago. Calling herself a Koramangala girl, she adds that the vibe of the city is still fresh in her head. “My most favourite thing to do was to go for Sunday champagne brunches at The Leela Palace. I used to love the fact that one could drive a couple of hours and be outside the city in the greenery,” recalls Dias, adding that she still craves fish curry and rice from the Andhra restaurant, Nagarjuna.