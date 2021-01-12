STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Power play

She admits the character is nothing like her real-life personality – neither dramatic nor animated.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

Karnataka girl Sarah Jane Dias, who plays a prominent role in upcoming OTT release Tandav, tells CE how she navigated her role, her memories of living in Koramanagala, and her love for good food 

With a star cast like Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover, among others, political drama series Tandav, which is releasing on Amazon Prime on Jan. 15, looks every bit promising. But what has caught the attention of those down south, is Mangalurean beauty Sarah Jane Dias, who plays Ayesha Pratap Singh in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial.  

She admits the character is nothing like her real-life personality – neither dramatic nor animated. While the trailer makes it clear that it’s a political drama, she promises that there is a lot of mystery that is yet to be revealed. “Every character has a shade of grey, including mine. It was difficult for me to identify with Ayesha because she is nothing like me.

She does not speak unless she really has something to say. Her sole purpose in life is realising the dreams and ambitions of her husband (played by Saif Ali Khan),” says Dias, adding that though she is a ‘partner in crime’ for Khan’s character, she has an identity of her own.

Dias built up the character completely from the script rather than taking inspiration from anyone around her. “I like to keep track of political happenings in the country, but I refrain from diving deep into them. In terms of preparations, I made a list of character traits between Ayesha and me, which of course, were poles apart. I have never played a character like her, and I am so grateful to Ali for this chance,” explains Dias. Not a ‘saree person’ till recently, she now says she wears the six-yard garment like a pro. “I can now drape a saree blindfolded,” laughs Dias, who has previously been part of projects like Angry Indian Goddesses and Inside Edge.

While she is big on fitness, the former Miss India likes to balance her love for food and mindful eating. “Like everybody else, I love chocolates, ice creams and butter chicken, but I also like to balance it out with healthy green juices, and drink sufficient water. But above all, I am just passionate about having good health,” says Dias, who misses Bengaluru’s Corner House ice creams. 

Having grown up in Muscat and spent a lot of her time in Mumbai, Dias also lived in Bengaluru for three years after her college about 15 years ago. Calling herself a Koramangala girl, she adds that the vibe of the city is still fresh in her head. “My most favourite thing to do was to go for Sunday champagne brunches at The Leela Palace.  I used to love the fact that one could drive a couple of hours and be outside the city in the greenery,” recalls Dias, adding that she still craves fish curry and rice from the Andhra restaurant, Nagarjuna. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp