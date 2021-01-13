14 years of 'Guru': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reminisces about screening of film, shares snaps

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after her superhit film 'Guru' clocked 14 years, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday recalled the screening of the film.

The former Miss World took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures.

The collage features a solo picture of Aishwarya, two pictures of her with her co-star and now husband Abhishek Bachchan, and a picture of the director of the film Mani Ratnam from the screening of the film.

The 'Dhoom 2' actor penned a short note on how 'Guru' is a film which will 'forever' be special for her.

"On this day...14 years...GURU FOREVER," she wrote in the caption.

The Mani Ratnam directorial that featured Abhishek and Aishwarya performed significantly well on the box-office and emerged as one of the most successful films of both the actors' career.