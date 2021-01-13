STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Gauahar Khan 'eagerly waiting' for Tandav, her first release post wedding

Tandav co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Anup Soni, Kritika Kamra, Sandhya Mridul and Sarah Jane Dias.

Published: 13th January 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan (File Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-model Gauahar Khan returns on screen post marriage in Ali Abbas Zafar's much-hyped web series Tandav. Gauahar plays Maithili Sharan, secretary to Dimple Kapadia's Anuradha Kishore, a sly politician. Her character is a vital cog in the wheel in Anuradha's operations.

"Maithili has a strong personality and is one of the important characters of that political world that we have shown. You have to watch the show to know what she is doing. I am very excited because I haven't played a role like this ever in my career. She has a calm and composed nature, and is a woman of very few words but she sure can play her moves. I am looking forward to know the audience reaction to the show and my performance," Gauahar told IANS.

ALSO READ | 'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot, shares pictures with wife Alicia

The trailer of Tandav has garnered over 42 million views on YouTube since release, and the actress is happy. "I am happy that the trailer is getting really good response. It was my dream to work with Ali Abbas Zafar, so I am really happy that he approached me for the role of Maithili Sharan. The star cast is fantastic and everybody awaits its release on 15th January. I am also eagerly aiting for its release because I haven't watched the show yet," said Gauahar.

Tandav co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Anup Soni, Kritika Kamra, Sandhya Mridul and Sarah Jane Dias. Set in the power corridors of the Capital of the largest democracy, the fiction series is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Gaurav Solanki

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gauahar Khan Tandav Gauahar Khan wedding
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp