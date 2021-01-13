Kangana Ranaut reminisces about childhood Lohri celebrations

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday recalled how she celebrated Lohri during her childhood days in Himachal Pradesh.

The actress Kangana posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a purple outfit. "In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #happylohri2021," she wrote alongside the image.

On January 12, Kangana on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, paid a tribute to her guru and said that he gave her a purpose when she was disillusioned by the world. She took to Twitter to pen a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, and expressed how his teachings helped her in the time when she had no hope.

Meanwhile, the actress has started preparing for her next film, "Dhaakad". She will also be seen in the films "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".