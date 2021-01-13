STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kiara Advani exudes vintage vibes with stunning picture

Exuding vintage vibes over the internet, Bollywood star Kiara Advani on Wednesday treated fans to her gorgeous picture.

By ANI

The 'Kabir Singh' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture in which the actor looked stunning.

Sporting a peach coloured one-shoulder dress with frills, Advani personified beauty with elegance.

The 'Indoo Ki Jawani' star is seen standing amid a picturesque view of a beautifully made building.

Posing by keeping her hand on her lips, the 'Good Newwz' star mesmerised fans by her gorgeous looks.

Keeping it simple yet effective, Advani captioned the post with a flower emoticon.

Celebrity followers including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and more than 6 lakh fans liked the post.

The picture shared by the 'Machine' star is from a photo-shoot by celebrity photographer Badoo Ratnani.'

Heaping praises on Advani and the shoot, Ratnani wrote in the comments section, "Absolutely Stunning shoot today."

Of late, the actor was quite active on social media and has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Most recently, Kiara Advani soared the temperature higher by sharing a stunning picture of her from the picturesque location of Maldives, where she celebrated her New year.

