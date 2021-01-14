STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aparshakti Khurana to play Bollywood superstar in debut OTT series

Stardust is expected to go on floors around March or April.

Published: 14th January 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Aparshakti Khurana. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series Stardust. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989, and will explore the clash between two superstars.

Aparshakti, who will play one of the two protagonists, says: "Stardust is a series close to my heart for more than one reason. It's my OTT debut. It's a period drama series and I am extremely humbled to play the role of one of the first superstars of Bollywood. It will give me the opportunity to work with a genius like Vikramaditya Motwane and the legendary Prosenjit Chatterjee -- which is every actor's dream. I am really looking forward to all the learning and fun."

Stardust is expected to go on floors around March or April.

Apart from the web series, Aparshakti has a string of releases lined up this year. These include the comedy film Helmet with Pranutan, and a suspense thriller co-starring R. Madhawan.

