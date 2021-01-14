Shooting for third season of 'Four More Shots Please' to begin soon: Kirti Kulhari

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari on Thursday said shoot for her series "Four More Shots Please!" is set to commence in coming days.

The Amazon Prime Video series, which also features Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, follows a quartet of friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

Taking to Instagram, Kulhari shared her excitement to team up with her co-actors again for the new season. "And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 shoot begins super soon. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3," Kulhari wrote alongside a series of candid photos with Gupta, Gagroo and Bani.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show was recently nominated in the best comedy series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards. On the film fromt, Kulhari is currently awaiting the release of the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster "The Girl on the Train", starring Parineeti Chopra.

The movie, which premiere on streamer Netflix on February 26, will feature Kulhari as a British cop.