Akshay Kumar enjoys game of volleyball with 'bravehearts' on Army Day

The 53-year-old actor further revealed through a short note that the volleyball match was a warm up to a marathon that he had gone to flag off.

Published: 15th January 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar (Photo| Twitter/ @akshaykumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Superstar Akshay Kumar marked the occasion of Army Day on Friday with a volleyball match with the "bravehearts."

The 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty,' actor shared a short clip of the voley ball session with the Army officials on Instagram.

The 53-year-old actor further revealed through a short note that the volleyball match was a warm up to a marathon that he had gone to flag off.

"Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball," Kumar wrote in the caption.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army -- Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

