Four More Shots Season 3 to roll soon

By Express News Service

Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J are all set to start shooting for the third season of the popular web-series Four More Shots Please!

Kirti Kulhari posted a picture with her co-stars and wrote, “And we are back. Four More Shots Please Season 3 shoot begins super soon .. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3 .. Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, and Banij at Pritish Nandy Communications.”

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai. The second season of the series streamed on Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries.

The series is written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all episodes.

