Karan Johar's talent agency appoints Rajeev Masand as COO

Masand started his career at the age of 16 when he joined The Times of India newspaper as a reporter.

Published: 15th January 2021 01:44 PM

Filmmaker Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Noted film critic Rajeev Masand joined filmmaker Karan Johar's talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone (DCA) as Chief Operating Officer.

Johar had announced the talent management venture in December last year in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh.

Sajdeh's talent management firm Cornerstone, founded in 2008, manages sportspersons like Virat Kohli, Vinesh Phogat, KL Rahul, Sania Mirza and Yuvraj Singh.

Masand, 41, worked as a journalist and critic for entertainment industry for over two decades.

As COO, he will now focus on development at Dharma Cornerstone Agency through various avenues for each individual.

"Masand's thriving establishment in the industry and commendable professional experience over the years will leverage strategic thinking and impressive knowledge with a creative bend in the day-to-day operations of the agency.

"Harvesting quick decision-making and profitable partnerships amongst stakeholders and individuals, Masand's position is set to align with the agency's vision and values to elevate its progress and success in the industry," a statement from the company read.

It further said that Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) aims to become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country.

Masand started his career at the age of 16 when he joined The Times of India newspaper as a reporter.

Over the years, he worked with several leading publications and has been awarded Best Entertainment Critic' by the National Television (NT) Awards.

He used to review Bollywood and Hollywood films released in India in his weekend show "Now Showing".

