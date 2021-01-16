STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri wrap up shooting for 'Kashmir Files'

Published: 16th January 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Anupam Kher (L) and director Vivek Agnihotri (R) (Photo | Anupam Kher, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior actor Anupam Kher on Saturday announced that he and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have wrapped up the shoot for their upcoming film 'Kashmir Files.'

Kher made the announcement by sharing a video of himself with the entire cast and crew of the film and a few pictures of himself with filmmakers Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi on Instagram.

The 'Saaransh' actor went on to pen down a note sharing his "emotional roller coaster ride" of the shooting of the film.

"Finally it is a WRAP for #TheKashmirFiles. What an emotional roller coaster ride this movie has been. Gut-wrenching, sad and truthful," the 65-year-old actor wrote.

He also shared how the film narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley and that the "true story" waited for 30 years to be told.

"A true story that waited for 30 years to be told! The world needs to know it. Thank you @vivekagnihotri and #PallaviJoshi for making this film," he wrote.

"Thank you the cast and the crew for your love and dedication. Jai Ho!! #TrueStory #Exodus #KashmiriPandits," he added

Kher and Agnihotri had been shooting for the film for the past few weeks in different locations.

