Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhak dies in accident, contestants express grief

24-year-old Pista, who was an employee of the reality show's production company Endemol Shine India, had left the set of the ongoing season when her vehicle was hit by a vanity van.

Published: 16th January 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad

Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad has died in a road accident. Several past contestant of the show took to social media on Saturday to express grief.

24-year-old Pista, who was an employee of the reality show's production company Endemol Shine India, had left the set of the ongoing season 14 on Friday after the wrap on an Activa scooter with one of the assistants and their vehicle was hit by a vanity van. She died on the spot.

Reality TV stars and real-life couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, who were housemates on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, were among the first to pay condolences. Yuvika posted a video of Pista and captioned it as: "Why you left us so early. Still in a shock. Can't believe I am writing this. Rip bro."

Prince posted a picture of Pista and wrote: "Tu wo insan thi jisko koi kabhi bhool nahi payega bro. Tu hum sab k dil mein aise hai jaise pata nahi bachpan se saath ho. Tere jaisa positive insaan nahe dekha jo sabka acha aur humesha khush rehte tha. Pata nahi tha abhe jab main Tu aur yuvi goa gaye the wo humara last trip hoga or tere kami koi puri nahe kar payega. Humari industry mein bhe aur aur humare zindagi main bhe (You are a person one can never forget, bro. You remain etched in our hearts as if we knew each other since childhood. Never seen a positive person like you, who wished well to all and was always happy. Didn't know your Goa trip with Yuvi and me would be the last one. No one can fill your void, in the industry as well as our lives). Love u always. Last night she met with na accident."

Actor Kishwer Merchantt, also a contestant on season 9, commented on Prince's post: "I heard. So, unfortunate. Oh God. Can't imagine what her parents must be going through. Rip." Season 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill tweeted: "Such a joyful, vibrant and happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched. #RIP Pista."

Actor Kamya Punjabi, who was on season 7, posted: "Thats Pista, 23-year-old, a part of bigg boss team since last few years and a very very bright girl. Passed away last night. Rest in peace sweetheart. #pistadhakad."

