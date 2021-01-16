STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu heads to Bhuj for 'Rashmi Rocket'

Set in Kutch, Gujarat, 'Rashmi Rocket' stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete and is directed by Akarsh Khurana, who helmed Irrfan Khan's 'Karwaan'.

Published: 16th January 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Taapsee Pannu in 'Rashmi Rocket' (Photo | Taapsee Pannu, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday said the last schedule of her upcoming film "Rashmi Rocket" will be shot in Bhuj.

Set in Kutch, Gujarat, "Rashmi Rocket" stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete and is directed by Akarsh Khurana, who helmed Irrfan Khan''s "Karwaan".

The actor started filming for the sports drama from November last year.

Pannu took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself on a race track, with Bhuj written on the back of her jersey.

"Next stop. #LastSchedule #RashmiRocket," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

The film, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon, also features "Pataal Lok" actor Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli of "Mirzapur" fame.

Pannu also shared a selfie on her Instagram stories, in which she is joined by her co-stars Banerjee and Painyuli on the flight.

"Rashmi Rocket", produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, is set to release next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashmi Rocket Bhuj Taapsee Pannu
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp