Disha Patani's no make-up selfies excite Instagram followers

Published: 17th January 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Disha Patani on Sunday soared temperature as she treated fans to a stunning no make-up selfie.

The 'Malang' star hopped on to Instagram as she sports a cheetah print deep neck furry top while flaunting her natural glow.

Disha mesmerised her fans as she left her golden locks open, while she effortlessly posed for the picture. The actor seems to be travelling as one can catch a glimpse of the seat and roof of her car, and sun rays kissing her skin through the window pane.

Patani is also seen donning a tiny silver necklace moulded in the shape of 'Love'.

As the gorgeous picture of the star speaks for itself, the 'MS Dhoni' star left a flower emoticon as a caption to the post.

The actor also shared some more pictures featuring savoury sweets as she spent the weekend binging on them. The photos on her Instagram Stories show a box of jalebis and she wrote alongside," My fear jalebi, you are mine today."

Patani also shared pictures of chocolate mouse and fruit tart on her Instagram Story.

More than 6 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted, while many left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section as they adored the pictures.

Here is Disha Patani's Instagram post:

