Director Subhash Ghai announces his next production venture '36 Farm House'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Monday announced his new project as a producer, "36 Farm House", to be directed by Gujarati filmmaker Vipul Mehta.

Ghai, known for helming films like "Karz", "Ram Lakhan", "Taal", among others will be producing the upcoming movie via his banner Mukta Arts.

He took to Twitter to share the news.

"We are proud to announce our new movie titled "36 FARMHOUSE' @MuktaArtsLtd in association with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy drama film 'Chaal Jeevi Laiye' running in 75 week in cinema," he wrote.

The 75-year-old writer-director has produced films like Shreyas Talpade-starrer "Iqbal", Akshay Kumar's "Aitraaz" as well as Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty's debut film "Hero".

Mehta is widely known for his work in Gujarati cinema with films like "Chaal Jeevi Laiye!", "Carry On Kesar", "Best of Luck Laalu".

He is also credited as a screenplay writer of popular daily soaps "Kkavyanjali" starring Anita Hassanandani and Eijaz Khan as well as Sanjeeda Sheikh's "Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa".