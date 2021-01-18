Sidharth Malhotra 'overwhelmed by love, care' posts on birthday

By ANI

MUMBAI: Overwhelmed by the love and care received by him for his birthday, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Monday penned a note of thanks to his fans and sent out a big hug.

The 'Student Of The Year' star took to Instagram to share a stunning sunkissed picture of himself as he expressed his gratitude. The actor who celebrated his birthday two days back, that is, over the weekend reciprocated the love with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, " Overwhelmed by the love & care received over the weekend."

"Feeling emotional and Grateful, thank you big love and hug (hugging and red heart emoticons)."

The photo accompanying the post showed Malhotra amid a mesmerising location of the beach. The 'Marjaavan' star looks handsome as he sports a white crew-neck T-shirt while he candidly posed for the camera.

On January 16, Malhotra celebrated his 36th birthday and received birthday wishes by several friends from the industry including Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar sent in warm birthday wishes over social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon and Vivek Oberoi, Manish Malhotra, Dabboo Ratnani and others also celebrated the actor's birthday by sharing posts, pictures on social media.