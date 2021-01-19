Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh wrap up Kun Faya Kun  

By Express News Service

The team of Kun Faya Kun have wrapped up their entire schedule. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the upcoming thriller stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The shooting of Kun Faya Kun happened in Maharashtra in Mahabaleshwar, Wai and Panchgani in November, December and January.

The makers are happy that while all safety protocols against COVID-19 were adhered to, they did not turn an impediment in the timely completion of the shoot. Excited about finishing production, Kushan Nandy says, “We have had a very challenging, but successful experience shooting this project, and we can’t wait to take the audience on a thrilling ride with this movie, which we have made with a lot of love, laughter and fun on the sets.”

Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh adds, “An actor always looks out for different experiences and characters, and I am glad that Kun Faya Kun has given me that edge. I had a wonderful time working on this film and shooting for it, despite the challenges posed by the current times.

I am sure the audience will embrace its unique vibe.” Harshvardhan Rane says, “This is a time for movies laced with new styles of storytelling and differentiated content. I am so glad about being a part of a film like Kun Faya Kun, which ticks all the right boxes.”The film is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui (Touchwood Multimedia Creations) and has Kiran Shyam Shroff as its creative producer.