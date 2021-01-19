STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh wrap up Kun Faya Kun  

The makers are happy that while all safety protocols against COVID-19 were adhered to, they did not turn an impediment in the timely completion of the shoot.

Published: 19th January 2021 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The team of Kun Faya Kun have wrapped up their entire schedule. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the upcoming thriller stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The shooting of Kun Faya Kun happened in Maharashtra in Mahabaleshwar, Wai and Panchgani in November, December and January.

The makers are happy that while all safety protocols against COVID-19 were adhered to, they did not turn an impediment in the timely completion of the shoot. Excited about finishing production, Kushan Nandy says, “We have had a very challenging, but successful experience shooting this project, and we can’t wait to take the audience on a thrilling ride with this movie, which we have made with a lot of love, laughter and fun on the sets.”

Actor Sanjeeda Shaikh adds, “An actor always looks out for different experiences and characters, and I am glad that Kun Faya Kun has given me that edge. I had a wonderful time working on this film and shooting for it, despite the challenges posed by the current times.

I am sure the audience will embrace its unique vibe.” Harshvardhan Rane says, “This is a time for movies laced with new styles of storytelling and differentiated content. I am so glad about being a part of a film like Kun Faya Kun, which ticks all the right boxes.”The film is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui (Touchwood Multimedia Creations) and has Kiran Shyam Shroff as its creative producer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp