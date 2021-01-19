Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad  to release on October 1

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming action thriller Dhaakad will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021. The makers made the announcement yesterday, with a new poster featuring Kangana. “Soham Rockstar Entertainment’s Dhaakad, India’s first female-led mega action thriller starring Kangana, releasing in cinemas on October 1, 2021,” the tweet read. The film sees Kangana play an agent named Agni.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, an erstwhile ad filmmaker, Dhaakad also features Arjun Rampal in a key role. The film has cinematography by acclaimed Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata, known for his work in French films La Vie en Rose (2007), Splice (2009), and the 2006 release Paris, je t’aime.

Kangana was last seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Pangaa, and will next be seen in director Vijay’s upcoming film Thalaivi, which is based on the life of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.