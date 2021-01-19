Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start filming 'Sangeen' in London
MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left for London to commence the shooting of his next film "Sangeen".
The actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen at the airport, wearing a black outfit and a face mask, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.
"Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but...The Show Must Go On! #SangeenStartsInLondon," he wrote.
"Sangeen", directed by Jaideep Chopra, also features actor Elnaaz Nourozi.
Gurjeet Singh is producing the project.
Siddiqui and Nourozi have previously worked together on Netflix original series "Sacred Games".