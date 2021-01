By Express News Service

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s upcoming production, which will be directed by Gujarati filmmaker Vipul Mehta, is titled, 36 Farm House.

Ghai, known for helming films like Karz, Ram Lakhan, Taal, among others will be producing the upcoming movie under his Mukta Arts banner.Mehta is widely known for his work in Gujarati cinema with films like Chaal Jeevi Laiye!, Carry On Kesar, and Best of Luck Laalu.