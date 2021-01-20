Ayushman Khurrana to share screen with Abhishek Bajaj

By Express News Service

Abhishek Bajaj made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Now, the actor is looking forward to his second Hindi film outing, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the upcoming drama features Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete. Abhishek essays Ayushmann’s rival in the film. Talking about Abhishek’s role, a source from the unit says, “His character will be seen as a rival to Ayushmann in the film.

Both the actors bonded over their Punjabi background while shooting. Since they couldn’t exercise in gyms due to the pandemic, they enjoyed working out together on the set with Punjabi songs playing in the background.

Ayushmann’s trainer often guided Abhishek.” The source adds that the shoot started in October and the unit ensured that all the safety precautions were taken, like maintaining social distancing and following COVID-19 protocols. The film was recently wrapped up in Chandigarh.