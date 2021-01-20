STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Divya Dutta comes aboard Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad'

The film is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

Published: 20th January 2021 02:44 PM

Divya Dutta (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: National Award winner Divya Dutta has boarded the of high-octane action film "Dhaakad", the makers announced on Wednesday.

The makers unveiled the first look of Dutta's character Rohini in which the actor is seen in a rustic avatar, wearing a handloom sari teamed up with a shirt blouse.

Dutta, known for movies such as "Irada", "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", "Stanley Ka Dabba" and "Veer Zaara", said her character is quite ruthless in the movie.

"When I was narrated the part, it got me very excited.

This is something that I have not done before and the character is completely different from how I am as a person.

"I cannot reveal much about my character but all I can say is that to get into the skin of Rohini, it took a lot of focus and preparation mentally as well," Dutta said in a statement.

"Dhaakad", which is being headlined by Kangana Ranaut, will also feature actor Arjun Rampal.

The movie is scheduled to be released on October 1 this year.

