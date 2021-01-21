Biopic announced on Colonel Narinder “Bull” Kumar

By Express News Service

A biopic has been announced on the life of Colonel Narinder “Bull” Kumar, a late soldier and mountaineer who carried out dangerous reconnaissance trips to Siachen and elsewhere for India. In 1981, Colonel Narinder and his team lay claim to the highest peaks at altitudes beyond 24,000 feet and planted the tri-colour there. They did this without any maps or high-tech equipment - their boots were not waterproof, and their jackets were not made of down feather.

They had to navigate tricky crevasses and stay ahead of avalanches while braving temperatures that dipped to a numbing -50 degrees celsius. The “reconnaissance” mission was not an official army operation. That meant that if Bull Kumar and his band of brothers were to fall into enemy hands, no one would claim them. Colonel Narinder passed away on December 31 last year. He was 87. The rights to his biopic have been acquired by producers Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

Ramon is a former army officer from the same regiment as Colonel Narinder Kumar. He has previously directed big-ticket armed forces shows for National Geographic Channel and is the creative consultant for all things related to army for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He has also written the story and screenplay for Fighter, the recently announced action film starring Hrithik and Deepika Padukone.

“We are elated as a team to be the ones to bring this extremely amazing story of heroism and true leadership to the screens soon,” Ramon said. “We are grateful to Late Colonel Narinder “Bull” Kumar’s family to trust us and give us the responsibility to retell his deeply inspiring story for celluloid and give us the opportunity to do our part in forever commemorating his life into a film reel.” Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Bull is expected to kick start soon. The film’s cast is yet to be announced.