‘Sarfarosh 2' dedicated to CRPF personnel: Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan

Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan says his upcoming film Sarfarosh 2 is dedicated to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from Sarfarosh (1999)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan says his upcoming film Sarfarosh 2 is dedicated to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Matthan shot to Bollywood fame and also won the National Award for his 1999 superhit Sarfarosh.

The film marked his directorial debut, and starred Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre. Talking about the script of the sequel, Matthan said: “I wrote the script of Sarfarosh 2 about five to six times, before finalising it. When I wrote the script, I looked at its criticism and kept it aside. After five to six months, I started writing it again and came across new potholes. This is actually the fifth script of Sarfarosh 2, which has been finalised. You have to have good friends who are critical of you.”
He added that the film is about the internal security of India.

“It shows how India’s security stands strong in spite of various problems,” he noted, adding that he would be dedicating the film to CRPF personnel, who bear the brunt of these problems. The first film, although a gritty spy thriller, had a few hit songs.

Opening up on the possibility of songs sequel, Matthan said: “Songs have a purpose in movies. At the time when this movie was made, music was a big component in terms of revenue. I did not like the idea of having two romantic songs in the film,” he said.

Reflecting on the songs of the Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre-starrer, he revealed: “The much-admired ghazal Hoshwalon ko khabar kya was significant as it conveyed a dual message. It threw light on the India- Pakistan situation, apart from adding to the love story.”

