Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding to have restricted guest list at owing to pandemic?

While it is being reported that the wedding will take place in Alibaug near Mumbai, Varun's fans are curious to know which exact property has been rented for the actor's wedding.

Published: 21st January 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's hush hush wedding with childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, to be held on January 24, is the biggest topic of discussion among fans, netizens and the media right now. An unconfirmed source close to the actor revealed that keeping the global pandemic in mind, the guest list of the wedding will be small, and only family members of bride and groom will be present.

However, there is a possibility that the two families may throw a party later for the Bollywood fraternity.

"It will be around 40 people from both the family gather for the occasion. They will stay in a resort in Alibaug from January 22 to January 26 and then the family and the couple return to Mumbai. So far, that is the information I can share. As far as I know, no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now because then the guest list would have to cross 500, which is not practically possible, keeping Covid-19 in mind," a source close to Varun shared with IANS.

"I know there is a lot of news floating around about the guest list and the ceremonies, but the families of Varun and Natasha will be leaving for Alibag on January 22. The young couple will tie the knot on January 24," the source added.

The actor is expected to tie the knot with his at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug, which is only 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat, as per a report in pinkvilla.com. The resort is very close to Alibaug jetty and Sasawane beach.

Reports further suggest that a wedding reception will be hosted in Mumbai on January 26.

Natasha and Varun have till now chosen to remain tightlipped about the wedding.

Reports even suggest that the soon to be married couple Varun and Natasha have opted for the same wedding planner that arranged the wedding of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December 2017.

