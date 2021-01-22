STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

AR Rahman unveils new initiative Futureproof

Titled Futureproof, the initiative is a high-impact conference series, designed to elevate and amplify the country's diverse talent across the streams of art, science and entrepreneurship.

Published: 22nd January 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer AR Rahman

Music composer AR Rahman (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Renowned composer AR Rahman has launched a new initiative aimed at presenting and showcasing Indian talent to the world.

Titled Futureproof, the initiative is a high-impact conference series, designed to elevate and amplify the country's diverse talent across the streams of art, science and entrepreneurship.

The first edition of Futureproof has been curated by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and will feature Oscar-winning scribe Nick Vallelonga of "Green Book" fame and renowned acting educator Bernard Hiller.

A host of popular Indian names like Zoya Akhtar, Nandita Das, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Geetu Mohandas will also be a part of the series.

"I found myself faced with many questions after having grown up in India and travelled the world; questions that arose both out of curiosity and concern.

As a culturally rich country, what did we lack artistically so as to make our global representation so caricatured and dismal? "Witnessing the birth of a new world in the past decade, where diversity is not only championed but celebrated, I felt the need to facilitate an exchange of artistic ideas and resources for Indian creatives.

Futureproof was the answer I had been looking for all along," Rahman said in a statement.

The inaugural edition of Futureproof will focus on the future of cinema and takes a deep dive into the processes that govern the representation of Indian cinema internationally.

"I hope this digital conference triggers solutions, leading us to identify the missing links and bridge them, so that Indian cinema may receive the recognition we deserve on the world stage.

"I'm also grateful to Nick Vallelonga, Bernard Hiller, Anurag Kashyap and the entire team of filmmakers and creative firebrands behind Futureproof.

It's time we put our minds together and united to put Indian cinema, art and culture on the map," Rahman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ar rahman Futureproof
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp