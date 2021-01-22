Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat to share screen in romantic drama

By Express News Service

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif will star opposite Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The film is a romantic entertainer with a message on social harmony. It stars Pulkit as a Delhi boy named Aman, who falls for Isabelle’s Noor, who’s from Agra.

“I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar (explosive),” Pulkit said of his new co-star.“Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised.”

Pulkit and Isabelle recently shot for a Dandiya-Raas number with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Titled Ban Piya, the song features Pulkit and Isabelle in black and gold desi costumes with 400 background dancers.Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions. The film is written by Manish Kishore.