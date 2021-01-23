STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' to release on Republic Day next year

The 53-year-old star took to Twitter and revealed the release date of his much-anticipated film, along with his rugged and raw look from the project.

Published: 23rd January 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

By ANI

MUMBAI: By sharing his intriguing look from the upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey', megastar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that the film is slated to release on January 26, 2022.

The 53-year-old star took to Twitter and revealed the release date of his much-anticipated film, along with his rugged and raw look from the project.

The picture shared by the actor features him bearing a never-seen-before look. The actor can be seen in a brown shirt paired with matching headgear, along with a number of chains and gold earrings. The actor, who can be seen in a gripping avatar, dons a bold and serious look.

Talking about his character, the 'Boss' actor wrote in the caption, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022!"

The flick which will be headlined by Akshay is directed by Farhad Samji, and will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay's character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey Bachchan Pandey release
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp