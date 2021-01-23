STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All you need to know about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities

Published: 23rd January 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan (L) and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan (L) and Natasha Dalal (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is soon going to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The preparations for the couple's wedding are in full swing.

The much-in-love couple will be taking their nuptial vows on January 24 at The Mansion House, a beach resort, in Alibaug. Varun and Natasha's mehendi ceremony was reportedly hosted on Friday, in the presence of family and friends.

Famous celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was present for Varun and Natasha's mehendi. For the uninitiated, Veena happens to have done the bridal mehendi of several A-listers including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone.

On Saturday night, ace filmmaker Karan Johar will reportedly host a grand sangeet for the couple. The sangeet will be a starry-affair with performances by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor among several others. The couple too will reportedly be performing on a romantic number for their special day.

Varun and Natasha, who have opted for an extremely private wedding affair on the outskirts of Mumbai, reportedly have a strict phone policy in place for the wedding festivities.

Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shraddha Kapoor are also expected to attend the wedding. However, the Bachchan family may not be a part of the celebrations, as per reports.

Ever since the news about the couple's wedding broke out, social media has been flooded with '#varunkishadi' and other trends, celebrating the happy news.

Varun and Natasha reportedly knew each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

