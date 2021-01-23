STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of minutes don't matter, impact you leave does: Taapsee Pannu as 'Baby' clocks six years

She made foray into Bollywood with David Dhawan's 'Chashme Baddoor', but her seven-minute-long role as Shabana Khan in Neeraj Pandey's 'Baby' acted as a turning point in her career.

Taapsee Pannu in 'Baby'

Taapsee Pannu in 'Baby' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu on Saturday advised young and aspiring actors to not focus on the length of their roles in a project as she celebrated six years of espionage thriller "Baby". Before entering Hindi cinema, the 33-year-old actor starred in Telugu and Tamil films.

She made foray into Bollywood with David Dhawan's "Chashme Baddoor", but her seven-minute-long role as Shabana Khan in Neeraj Pandey's "Baby" acted as a turning point in her career. Pannu said it is important for an artiste to make the most of the screen time they get.

"Dear actors, Number of minutes don't matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes...... matters :) 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly , Naam Shabana," she posted on Twitter.

"Baby" centred on a secret mission carried by Indian intelligence team headed by Akshay Kumar's Ajay. In the film, also starring Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa, Pannu played the role of an undercover agent.

Pannu later reprised the part in solo project "Naam Shabana", which also featured Manoj Bajpayee and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Kumar had made a special appearance as Ajay in the 2017 movie.

Post the success of the two films, Pannu went on to cement her position in the film industry courtesy her powerful performance in "Pink", "Badla", "Saand Ki Aankh", and "Thappad".

Commenting on her post, Kumar said he was proud of her. The duo has also co-starred in "Mission Mangal". "Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have... proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey," he said.

Pannu is currently in Bhuj, Gujurat, shooting for her film "Rashmi Rocket". She is also set to star in "Haseen Dillruba", "Looop Lapeta", "Shabaash Mithu" and Tamil movie "Jana Gana Mana".

