'Scam 1992' Pratik Gandhi to lead 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava'

By Express News Service

Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 is set to star in romantic-comedy Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The film is directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Pen Studios, known for backing films like Kahaani and Helicopter Eela.

The shoot of Atithi Bhoota Bhava commenced today in Mathura. The film also features actors Sharmin Segal and Jackie Shroff.

An excited Pratik says, “This unique love story will be a learning experience as I will be working with a supremely talented actor Jackie Shroff.” The makers are planning to release the film sometime this year.

The film marks the second collaboration of Hardik and Pratik. They had previously worked together in Ravan Leela, which is yet to hit the screens.