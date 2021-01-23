STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor treats fans to steaming shirtless picture from Goa trip

The picture, shared on Instagram on Saturday, features the actor lying shirtless and soaking in the sun and flaunting his well-built physique donning black coloured wayfarer sunglasses.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood powerhouse Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2019 hit film 'Kabir Singh', recently treated his fans to a steaming picture of himself from his Goa trip.

The picture, shared on Instagram on Saturday, features the actor lying shirtless and soaking in the sun. He is also seen flaunting his well-built physique donning black coloured wayfarer sunglasses. "Sunny side up," he wrote in the caption.

Shahid's wife Mira Kapoor gushed over his stunning picture and dropped a fire emoji in the comments section. The 'Jab We Met' actor had headed to Goa for a vacation with his family earlier this week.

Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. Lately, he has starred in movies like 'Haider', 'Udta Punjab', 'Rangoon', and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh Shahid Kapoor Instagram Shahid Kapoor shirtless
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp