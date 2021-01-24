STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malaika Arora joins Bernie Sanders meme fest, says 'getting a sun Bern'

Not only netizens but many celebrities have also shared their hilarious photoshopped pictures with the US Senator and the latest star to join the bandwagon is Bollywood diva Malaika Arora.

Published: 24th January 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: US Senator Bernie Sanders' iconic look from the US presidential inauguration is trending heavily on social media, with memers having a field day.

The 47-year-old star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a stunning sun-kissed picture as she sits with her pup in the balcony. Giving the picture a funny twist, Malaika shared her own version of the meme by fixing the viral photograph of Sanders in the post.

Cuddling her furry friend while sitting in her balcony, Malaika can be seen dressed in a printed white dress with her hair tied up in a top bun.

Asking fans to give an apt caption to the picture, Malaika wrote, "Need a caption ....#GettinAsunBern."

Celebrities including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 80 thousand followers liked the post within an hour of it being shared on the photo-sharing application. Joining in the fun, actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor chimed into the comments section and left a string of laughing emoticons.

For the unversed, at the US presidential inauguration, Sanders arrived wearing a heavy winter jacket and patterned mittens, triggering a meme fest on the social media.

A picture featuring Sanders sitting cross-legged on a chair in his cozy and comfortable outfit among the guests, who were dressed to the nines, has taken over the internet.

