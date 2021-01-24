STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to tie the knot today

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to get hitched on Sunday at The Mansion House, an exotic beach resort, in Alibaug.

Published: 24th January 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan (L) and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan (L) and Natasha Dalal (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

ALIBAUG: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to get hitched on Sunday at The Mansion House, an exotic beach resort, in Alibaug. The preparations for the couple's wedding are in full swing.

The much-in-love couple, who have opted for a low-key affair, will be tying the knot in presence of their family members and a few close friends from the Bollywood industry. All the celebrity guests attending the wedding today have undergone COVID-19 tests.

Varun's close friends from the film industry including director Shashank Khaitan, Kunal Kunal Kohli, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra are currently staying in the same five-star guest house with his and Natasha's family.

Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shraddha Kapoor are also expected to attend the wedding. However, the Bachchan family may not be a part of the celebrations, as per reports.

The Sangeet ceremony had taken place on Saturday night and the Mehendi ceremony was reportedly hosted on Friday, in the presence of family and friends. Famous celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was present for Varun and Natasha's mehendi. For the uninitiated, Veena happens to have done the bridal mehendi of several A-listers including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone.

Varun and Natasha, who are getting married on the outskirts of Mumbai, reportedly have a strict phone policy in place for the wedding festivities. Ever since the news about the couple's wedding broke out, social media has been flooded with '#varunkishadi' and other trends, celebrating the happy news.

Varun and Natasha reportedly knew each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal Varun Dhawan Wedding Varun Dhawan Marriage
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp