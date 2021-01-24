STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift

Earlier, Varun's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar had also arrived at the wedding venue to join the nuptial celebrations of the couple.

Published: 24th January 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan (L) and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan (L) and Natasha Dalal (File Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal's marriage, a fan arrived outside the wedding venue to gift the star some handmade sketches made by him.

The person introduced himself as Shubham and told that he has been an avid fan for the last eight years and loves all the movies by the actor. He further told that he had come to the venue all the way from Mumbai's Prabhadevi area to gift Varun with some handmade sketches of the star. 

​Sadly, Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue. Shubham expressed that he was not disappointed and would try meeting him some other time.

​ALSO READ | Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli spotted at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding venue

Earlier, Varun's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar had also arrived at the wedding venue to join the nuptial celebrations of the couple.

Varun and Natasha, who are getting married on the outskirts of Mumbai in Alibaug, have reportedly known each other since their school days. 

The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. 

Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal Varun Dhawan Wedding Natasha Dalal Wedding
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp