STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I know people love me through social media, says Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj has a motley of films lined up in the year ahead. He will be seen in "83", 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", "Mumbai Saga" and "Bachchan Pandey".

Published: 25th January 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Tripathi  (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Pankaj Tripathi  (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pankaj Tripathi is one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood circuit, but he surprises you by saying he doesn't quite understand what it means to be a star. However, he gets to know that people love him through social media reactions.

"Nothing has changed. I don't have an idea if I am a star and I don't know what it's like to be a star. I don't have an idea about stardom. I used to work with honesty and I am doing it with sincerity till now," Pankaj told IANS.

ALSO READ | Kaagaz movie review: Pankaj Tripathi stars in an underwhelming satire

He is, of course, aware of the live he has won, thanks to social media.

"I know people love me. I get to know about it through social media. Sometimes I feel that the love of the audience is like a fixed deposit with me and I have to give them back with interest. So, the responsibility and trust increases. I have to return the love of the audience with interest," he said.

Pankaj has a motley of films lined up in the year ahead. He will be seen in "83", 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", "Mumbai Saga" and "Bachchan Pandey".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Tripathi
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp