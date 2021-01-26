Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra to star in action thriller, Sanak

By Express News Service

Vidyut Jammwal is set to star opposite Bengali actor Rukmini Maitra in his next. Titled Sanak, the upcoming action thriller will be directed by Kanishk Varma. It is produced by Vipul Amritlal Shah and Zee Studios.Vidyut and Vipul had previously collaborated on Force and the Commando franchise. Sanak will mark their fifth film together.

A former model, Rukmini has appeared in Bengali films like Chaamp, Cockpit and Kidnap. Her last film, Switzerland, co-starring Abir Chatterjee, was released in 2020. Sharing the poster of Sanak, Vidyut tweeted, “Brace yourself, something big is coming tomorrow. Ab Sankegi!”

The poster depicts an operation table splattered with blood, with a gun lying by. The tagline reads, ‘Hope under siege.’ According to reports, Sanak will be filmed on a big scale in exotic locations. Vidyut will jump into the project after wrapping up the Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.Vipul Shah, meanwhile, is working on his web series debut, Humans. Backdropped on human trials in the pharmaceutical industry, the show is headlined by Shefali Shah.