STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly to make Bollywood debut with 'Manohar Pandey'

The movie will be shot in north Bengal and the makers aim to complete filming by February.

Published: 27th January 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Titled 'Manohar Pandey', the 130-minute film features veteran actors Supriya Pathak Kapur, Saurabh Shukla and Raghubir Yadav.

Titled 'Manohar Pandey', the 130-minute film features veteran actors Supriya Pathak Kapur, Saurabh Shukla and Raghubir Yadav. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: National Award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly is set to direct his maiden Bollywood project, a romantic-drama based against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled "Manohar Pandey", the 130-minute film features veteran actors Supriya Pathak Kapur, Saurabh Shukla and Raghubir Yadav.

The movie will be shot in north Bengal and the makers aim to complete filming by February.

Ganguly, who has also written the film, said "Manohar Pandey" has a "universal appeal" which was ideal for his Bollywood debut.

"It's a film that speaks the language of the middle class and lower income groups and touches upon the stigmas and agonies associated with a pandemic that wreaked havoc in the world.

"I will inculcate real life incidents and the common man's experiences that I was privy to in the wake of COVID 19 within the film's narrative," the director said in a statement.

The film is produced by Nispal Singh and Surinder Singh under the banner Surinder Films Pvt.Ltd.

Music composer Jeet Ganguli has been roped in for the score, along with Gopi Bhagat and Subhajit Singha who will serve as the director of photography and editor, respectively.

Kapur said the film has a "wonderful script" and she is looking forward to working on the project with Ganguly.

"It sure will be a great experience," she added.

According to the press release, the film is "pivoted around an extramarital affair of a middle-aged married couple in the midst of a modern plague".

Shukla said the director -- known for films like "Nagarkirtan", "Jyeshthoputro" and "Shabdo" -- approached him for the project in last November.

"He wanted to cast me in his forthcoming venture and I was beyond delighted. I'm really looking forward to kickstart 2021 on a happy and positive note," he said.

Yadav said he is grateful to Ganguly for giving him an opportunity to collaborate with him and hoped to deliver to the expectations of the filmmaker.

"The script is so relatable and practical and I am certain it will win the audience's hearts," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaushik Ganguly Manohar Pandey
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp