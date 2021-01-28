STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan 'petrified' as he begins shoot for 'Mayday'

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself getting out of the car for the film's shoot.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday opened up about the jitters and "nightmares" he faces on the first day of shooting a new film as he started working for his latest "Mayday".

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, "Mayday" is being directed by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who is also essaying the lead role of a pilot in the movie.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is playing the role of Devgn's co-pilot.

The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under the wraps.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself getting out of the car for the film's shoot.

"Dear Lord. These first days on new films are always such a nightmare. Petrified and in constant apprehension. Wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed. Want to run away and hide," Bachchan captioned the picture.

Sharing Bachchan's post on Twitter, Singh wrote she instead is "nervous" about sharing screen space with the megastar for the first time.

"Sir! I should be saying this! So thrilled, nervous, excited to kickstart work with you," the 30-year-old actor wrote.

The film, which also stars Angira Dhar, went on floors last month in Hyderabad.

"Mayday" marks Devgn's third directorial, after "U Me Aur Hum" (2008) and "Shivaay" in 2016.

The film is slated to be released on April 29, 2022.

