STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ananya Panday sets 'squad goals' with recent picture with her girls

Both the old and the new pictures feature the 'Student of the Year' star chilling with her squad which includes star kids Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor.

Published: 28th January 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Setting major 'squad goals', actor Ananya Panday on Thursday treated her Instafam to a recent picture and a childhood snap of herself with her celebrity best friends.

Both the old and the new pictures feature the 'Student of the Year' star chilling with her squad which includes star kids Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor.

While the recent picture sees the four beauties exuding elegance in their 'high-on-fashion' ensembles, the old picture captures them dressed in swimming costumes in their childhood days. The old picture sees Navya and Shanaya posing as Ananya is seen biting Suhana's head.

Talking about the bond that the four share, Panday shared that "nothing" changed between the four in recent years except for the fact that she has stopped biting "Suhana's head."

"Nothing really changes (except I don't bite Suhana's head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes)," she wrote in the caption.

The same picture from the get-together of the girls was shared by Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan on their respective Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya, who had started her career with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2', was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ananya Panday Suhana Khan Navya Nanda Shanaya Kapoor
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp