STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar thanks film fraternity for joining her in raising awareness about climate conservation

On World Environment Day last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and many other Bollywood celebrities came forward to support Pednekar's 'One Wish For The Earth' initiative

Published: 29th January 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her environment protection campaign 'Climate Warrior', on Friday thanked the film industry for constantly coming forward to raise awareness about climate conservation and zero-waste.

On World Environment Day last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and many other Bollywood celebrities came forward to support Pednekar's 'One Wish For The Earth' initiative and urged everyone to plant more trees and do their bit to take care of the environment.

Last Diwali, Bhumi wished her colleagues by sending them saplings that they could plant in their homes.

"The support that my fraternity gave that campaign was immense. And it's just not that campaign. There is a certain change in the mindset that we have seen like within the fraternity as well, you know. My last three films, the sets were plastic-free. There was no use of single-use plastic," she said.

"The crew were steel water bottles. These are very productive steps because the kind of garbage that is like - that comes out of a film set is large. And this is a conversation that I have with most of my film teams," she added.

Bhumi has long been an environmentally conscious star. She has taken up climate conservation as a cause and is working to raise awareness among the people with her campaign 'Climate Warrior.'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar environment protection campaign Climate Warrior
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp