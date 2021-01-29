Darshan Kumaar joins T-Series' R Madhavan-led suspense thriller

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Darshan Kumaar has been roped in to star alongside R Madhavan in a suspense thriller film, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Kookie Gulati, also features actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Kumaar, known for his performance in movies like "Mary Kom", "NH10" and "Sarbjit", said 2021 has begun on a high note for him.

"I'm super excited to be part of the film. It is always great when you get to work on a good script. But what makes the experience even more enriching is when you have great co-stars, too."

"Madhavan is one of the best actors in our industry, who always delivers out-of-the-box performances. I'm also looking forward to working with Aparshakti Khurana, who is a wonderful actor," the actor said in a statement.

The 34-year-old actor started shooting for the film recently.

The movie also marks singer Khushali Kumar's acting debut.