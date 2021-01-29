STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'KGF: Chapter 2' release date to be announced on Friday evening: Sanjay Dutt

The 61-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and along with a promotional poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2' said that the release date of 'KGF: Chapter 2' will be unveiled today.

Published: 29th January 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Dutt is ready to join the shoot of KGF: Chapter II

Actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt increased the audience's frenzy on Friday by sharing the news that the release date of 'KGF: Chapter 2' will be unveiled today. The 61-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and along with a promotional poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2' he wrote "The promise will be kept! #KGFChapter2 release date announcement today at 6.32 pm."

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the movie will also star Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first instalment of the film was also directed by Neel.

