Manoj Bajpayee to star in 'Titli' director Kanu Behl's thriller 'Despatch'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is teaming up with "Titli" director Kanu Behl for a thriller titled "Despatch", which will be a direct-to-digital release to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP.

"Despatch", headlined by heavyweight Manoj Bajpayee, is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism.

Bajpayee plays a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

"As an actor, I want to be a part of stories that I want to tell and that deserve to be told. 'Despatch' is one such film. With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe and I'm confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times. I am looking forward to collaborating with Kanu Behl who is well versed with the changing times and has total control on his craft of storytelling," Bajpayee said in a statement.

Screwvala said with new platforms and a decerning and evolved audience, the scope for storytelling is incredible now.

"At RSVP, we are focussed on developing our own scripts and screenplays and working with directors that share the common vision of storytelling. With its unique perspective and gripping storyline 'Despatch' is the kind of content we believe in," he said.

Behl said he wanted to tell the story of "Despatch" for a while.

"It reflects our lives and times and could not be getting made at a more pertinent moment. Collaborating with Manoj Bajpayee and Ronnie Screwvala on a piece that looks to push cinematic boundaries is exciting and I look forward to embarking on this journey," the director added.

Behl made his directorial debut with "Titli" in 2014.

The critically-acclaimed neo-noir drama revolved around the youngest member of a violent car jacking gang in Delhi, and his attempts to escape from the clutches of his brothers and their line of work.

The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.