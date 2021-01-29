STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee to star in 'Titli' director Kanu Behl's thriller 'Despatch'

"Despatch", headlined by heavyweight Manoj Bajpayee, is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism.

Published: 29th January 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man. (Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is teaming up with "Titli" director Kanu Behl for a thriller titled "Despatch", which will be a direct-to-digital release to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP.

"Despatch", headlined by heavyweight Manoj Bajpayee, is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism.

Bajpayee plays a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

"As an actor, I want to be a part of stories that I want to tell and that deserve to be told. 'Despatch' is one such film. With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe and I'm confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times. I am looking forward to collaborating with Kanu Behl who is well versed with the changing times and has total control on his craft of storytelling," Bajpayee said in a statement.

Screwvala said with new platforms and a decerning and evolved audience, the scope for storytelling is incredible now.

"At RSVP, we are focussed on developing our own scripts and screenplays and working with directors that share the common vision of storytelling. With its unique perspective and gripping storyline 'Despatch' is the kind of content we believe in," he said.

Behl said he wanted to tell the story of "Despatch" for a while.

"It reflects our lives and times and could not be getting made at a more pertinent moment. Collaborating with Manoj Bajpayee and Ronnie Screwvala on a piece that looks to push cinematic boundaries is exciting and I look forward to embarking on this journey," the director added.

Behl made his directorial debut with "Titli" in 2014.

The critically-acclaimed neo-noir drama revolved around the youngest member of a violent car jacking gang in Delhi, and his attempts to escape from the clutches of his brothers and their line of work.

The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Bajpayee Titli Kanu Behl Despatch
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp