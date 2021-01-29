STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Passage to Goa

This adventure together was to rekindle our memories, together explore and discover lesser-known destinations, experiences and stories around Goa.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma are out with a new TV series, Goan Gullies.

Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma are out with a new TV series, Goan Gullies.

By Express News Service

Delhi being down with Covid- 19 blues may not have been able to make its annual winter pilgrimage to Goa this year, a new TV series Goan Gullies on Zee Zest is bringing the beach to you. Constant travellers and bon vivants Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma are your convivial curators of the uncharted as they show you Goa only as a local could. Mayur Sharma recalls, “Rocky and I have been neighbours for 41 years in Delhi, and I moved to Goa about four years ago.

"This adventure together was to rekindle our memories, together explore and discover lesser-known destinations, experiences and stories around Goa. I have lived in Goa for about a while now, yet there are many experiences that were new to me. Through this series we will show you a Goa in a way no one has ever seen before.” Indeed, while even people who have never visited know the sunshine state’s beaches by name and know of all the seafood and chorizo, there’s still plenty left to dive into.

Rocky and Mayur plan to take us on a journey of the unknown, from discovering a house older than the Taj Mahal to the secret location for the ‘hippie theme’ photo session, from walking through the village of Demani to meet with a family that preserves the age-old Chitari art and more. “Being an travel junkie myself, I was completely in awe of some of the experiences we recorded for the show as I was initially unaware of them,” says Rocky Singh adding, “It was great fun to explore the gullies of Goa with my best friend and spend some quality time with Mayur, his family, and the extended family he has made in Goa.” On the show, you can meet the founder of Cazulo for a unique feni pairing and tasting experience.

Visit Goa Brewing Company while the hosts chat with the founder about Goa’s very own craft beer named after a hippie who came to this state and stayed back. Walk down the corridors of the 400-year-old mansion part converted to a museum, part homestay, and enjoy homestyle food in a private dining setup.

Amit Nair, Business Head, Zee Zest concludes, “Goan Gullies is an endeavour to showcase the experiential facets of this beautiful state, that would help travellers curate an enthralling and unforgettable holiday.

And for those who have already visited, it is an opportunity to discover lesser-known facts and unseen gullies with the most jovial hosts, and a chance to appreciate Goa through the eyes of its local community. The show is aligned with our vision to UNLimit entertainment through compelling content that embraces all lifestyle aspects from travel, food, history, and intriguing escapades.”

ON: Premiering January 29, 8:30pm (every Friday and Saturday)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Goa Goan Gullies Zee Zest
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp