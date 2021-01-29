Passage to Goa

By Express News Service

Delhi being down with Covid- 19 blues may not have been able to make its annual winter pilgrimage to Goa this year, a new TV series Goan Gullies on Zee Zest is bringing the beach to you. Constant travellers and bon vivants Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma are your convivial curators of the uncharted as they show you Goa only as a local could. Mayur Sharma recalls, “Rocky and I have been neighbours for 41 years in Delhi, and I moved to Goa about four years ago.

"This adventure together was to rekindle our memories, together explore and discover lesser-known destinations, experiences and stories around Goa. I have lived in Goa for about a while now, yet there are many experiences that were new to me. Through this series we will show you a Goa in a way no one has ever seen before.” Indeed, while even people who have never visited know the sunshine state’s beaches by name and know of all the seafood and chorizo, there’s still plenty left to dive into.

Rocky and Mayur plan to take us on a journey of the unknown, from discovering a house older than the Taj Mahal to the secret location for the ‘hippie theme’ photo session, from walking through the village of Demani to meet with a family that preserves the age-old Chitari art and more. “Being an travel junkie myself, I was completely in awe of some of the experiences we recorded for the show as I was initially unaware of them,” says Rocky Singh adding, “It was great fun to explore the gullies of Goa with my best friend and spend some quality time with Mayur, his family, and the extended family he has made in Goa.” On the show, you can meet the founder of Cazulo for a unique feni pairing and tasting experience.

Visit Goa Brewing Company while the hosts chat with the founder about Goa’s very own craft beer named after a hippie who came to this state and stayed back. Walk down the corridors of the 400-year-old mansion part converted to a museum, part homestay, and enjoy homestyle food in a private dining setup.

Amit Nair, Business Head, Zee Zest concludes, “Goan Gullies is an endeavour to showcase the experiential facets of this beautiful state, that would help travellers curate an enthralling and unforgettable holiday.

And for those who have already visited, it is an opportunity to discover lesser-known facts and unseen gullies with the most jovial hosts, and a chance to appreciate Goa through the eyes of its local community. The show is aligned with our vision to UNLimit entertainment through compelling content that embraces all lifestyle aspects from travel, food, history, and intriguing escapades.”

ON: Premiering January 29, 8:30pm (every Friday and Saturday)