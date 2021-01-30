Abhimanyu Singh to play villain opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Abhimanyu Singh has joined the cast of superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming outing 'Bachchan Pandey'.

According to Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Abhimanyu will be seen playing the role of a villain in the flick.

"ABHIMANYU SINGH TO PLAY BADDIE OPP AKSHAY KUMAR... #AbhimanyuSingh to play the villain opposite #AkshayKumar in #BachchanPandey," tweeted Taran.

The upcoming film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Apart from Akshay, Abhimanyu, and Kriti, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

The flick will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.