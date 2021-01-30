Boman Irani joins the cast of Ajay Devgn's 'MayDay'

By Express News Service

Boman Irani has joined the cast of MayDay. The actor will be essaying a top airline owner in the film.

MayDay is fronted by Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

The cast also features Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. Ajay, who is also the director, essays a pilot in the edge-of-the-seat drama.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared his experience of joining the film’s sets. “Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare .. Petrified and in constant apprehension .. wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed .. Want to run away and hide,” he wrote.

Boman Irani was last seen in a guest appearance in Maska (2020). He essays former cricketer and commentator Farokh Engineer in Kabir Khan’s 83.